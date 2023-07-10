CARMEL, Ind., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MBX Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutics to treat an array of endocrine disorders, today announced the appointment of Steven Prestrelski, Ph.D., M.B.A., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Prestrelski is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 30 years of scientific and operational expertise who has led successful endocrine and metabolism product development programs from discovery through regulatory approval.

“I’m pleased to welcome Steve to the MBX leadership team as our CSO,” said Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer of MBX Biosciences. “He has an impressive track record in building and operating impactful scientific organizations, and I am confident he will strengthen our entire research team and favorably position the company for future growth. We look forward to Steve’s contributions during this pivotal time for our peptide development programs, which aim to address the needs of underserved patients with endocrine disorders.”

Most recently, Dr. Prestrelski served as Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., a publicly traded pharmaceutical company focused on innovative ready-to-use solutions to improve patients’ lives. During his time at Xeris, he was responsible for all aspects of company research and development and intellectual property operations, portfolio management, and new product development. He also served as the company’s interim Chief Executive Officer from 2013-2014 and served on its board of directors from 2005-2015. Prior to Xeris, Dr. Prestrelski was Vice President, Pharmaceutical Research and Development at Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he oversaw its R&D portfolio, including its Bydureon© (GLP-1) program in diabetes. He earned a B.S. in nutrition science from Drexel University, a Ph.D. in molecular biophysics from the City University of New York, and an M.B.A. from Rady School of Management at the University of California, San Diego.

“I am delighted to join MBX Biosciences during this exciting growth phase for the company,” said Steven Prestrelski, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chief Scientific Officer of MBX Biosciences. “Its impressive Precision Endocrine Peptide platform has the potential to generate enhanced therapeutics for several important indications, including Hypoparathyroidism (HP) and Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH). I look forward to working with the MBX team to advance its scientific programs and develop innovative peptide therapeutics for patients with unmet medical needs.”

In parallel with Dr. Prestrelski joining MBX, Richard DiMarchi, Ph.D., will transition his role to focus on designing transformative molecules and expanding the MBX platform technology through sponsored research at Indiana University. Dr. DiMarchi will continue to support MBX as a consulting scientific advisor, principal investigator and member of the Board of Directors.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutic candidates to help people with endocrine disorders live fuller and healthier lives. MBX is advancing a pipeline of PEPs for clinically validated targets designed to deliver superior pharmaceutical properties and overcome key limitations of native peptide therapeutics. MBX 2109, its lead product candidate in development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism (HP), is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The company is supported by leading life science investors including Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates, Norwest Venture Partners, OrbiMed, RA Capital Management and Wellington Management. MBX is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Inquiries:

Ian Stone

Evoke Canale

ian.stone@evokegroup.com

619-849-5388

Investor Inquiries:

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

917-734-7387