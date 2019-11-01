M&C Communications Expands Services to Offer Specialized PR for CBD Companies

M&C Communications’ award-winning public relations services includes focus on the rapidly expanding CBD industry

Denver, CO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M&C Communications is pleased to announce the expansion of its award-winning public relations services to now include a focus on PR for companies making and selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD).

CBD is the non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis and hemp plants that could contain properties millions of consumers are eager to experience. With the proliferation of new CBD products going to market in categories including cosmetics, pain relief, sleep aids, food & beverage, pet products and more, the need for professional communications support is rapidly growing.

“Tremendous demand for CBD has this rapidly emerging industry already out over its skis in terms of standards and messaging,” said M&C Communications President Diane Mulligan. “Here in Colorado, we have closely watched the legal cannabis industry evolve and adapt to changing regulations. We are well prepared to help CBD clients understand the importance of following best practices and informing consumers about CBD products in compliant ways.”

Highly anticipated regulations expected to be issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) soon will create an urgent need for consumer education. Adding to the complexity, the FDA is expected to spell out different rules for CBD products based on the intended use. It will be crucial for product messaging to be clear, accurate and consistent across all communications outlets to avoid confusion and potential legal consequences.

The Brightfield Group projects that the hemp-derived CBD market alone will hit $22 billion by 2022.

“Brands will be scrambling to differentiate themselves from a glut of competitors and be compliant with new and evolving regulations,” Mulligan said. “We are already navigating the boundaries of what will be allowed and we’re ready to help CBD brands create unique, innovative campaigns, tell compelling stories and stand out so they can attain their business goals.”

Services to be offered to CBD clients include content strategies, traditional and digital media content creation, media relations, brand positioning, and management, thought leadership support, crisis forecasting/communications and event planning.

About M&C Communications

M&C Communications is a Colorado-based agency founded in 2009 to tell the stories of inspiring people, products, corporations and non-profit organizations. We bring more than a quarter-century of experience with media relations, traditional and digital communications, crisis communications and event planning to provide unique insider strategies for powerful communications.

