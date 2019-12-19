Breaking News
Home / Top News / MC Endeavors, Inc. Files Termination of Reg A

MC Endeavors, Inc. Files Termination of Reg A

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

CEO Steven Mazurek has filed Termination Documents with the SEC for the Reg A

ALISO VIEJO, CA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MC Endeavors, Inc. /CBD Liquid Labs (PINKSHEETS: MSMY) Mr. Mazurek has followed through and terminated the Reg A which had 95 million shares remaining out of the 300 million shares that were registered.

Mr. Mazurek stated, “Management is fully committed to building shareholder value by increasing revenues and maintaining margins through a financially responsible and disciplined set of business practices. We are aware of the persistent selling pressure we have been experiencing in the public market and we are investigating where it is coming from and why it has continued. Being transparent to the shareholders and the market, the company did raise approximately $360,000 with the Reg A and has not issued any stock since early November. 25 million shares were issued to GPL on November 5th, and before that, 45 million shares to Continuation Capital on Sept 5th.”

Mr. Mazurek further stated, “the company plans to up list to the OTC:QB next year once the audited financials are completed, with no plans to Reverse Split the stock.”

About Eclipse Liquids/CBD Liquid Labs

Founded in 2013, Eclipse Liquids is one of only 34 AEMSA certified and FDA registered clean room laboratories and production facilities for eLiquid private label manufacturing in the country. Through years of honing our manufacturing processes, developing and innovating new products and building a loyal and dedicated staff, Eclipse has grown to become a leader in the CBD Product manufacturing industry. Specializing in private label premium CBD products serving the needs of small-scale businesses to large multi-national companies.

The Company offers a broad range of capabilities, from custom recipe development with full production and manufacturing, to confidential private labeling of your branded CBD products. 

www.eclipseliquids.com

To View the Product Catalog- Click Here

Video Tour of Eclipse Liquids see- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImIfYLXAjr4

Additional Facility Pics – https://www.alignable.com/aliso-viejo-ca/eclipse-liquids

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company’s website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MC Endeavors, Inc

For further information contact:
Steven Mazurek
CEO
MC Endeavors, Eclipse Liquids
Phone: (949)448-0074
E-mail: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.