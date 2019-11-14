MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media Appoints Steven Mazurek as New CEO

New CEO Brings CBD and Manufacturing Experience

DANA POINT, CA, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media (PINKSHEETS: MSMY) today announced the Appointment of Steven Mazurek as new CEO and President of MC Endeavors, Inc. Given that the Company is now focused on the CBD markets, the BOD has decided it is in the Company’s and shareholder’s best interest to appoint Mr Mazurek the this position. He has the most experience, contacts and a proven track record of launching and building a successful company in the CBD industry.

Mr. Stippick, former CEO states, “With Mr. Mazurek’s experience, we are looking forward to a promising new future that will begin with reporting the revenue growth in our 3rd Quarter Financials. We are now positioned for consistent increases in revenues in the CBD market space.”

Management expects to complete the consolidation of Eclipse Liquids/CBD Liquid Labs financials into MC Endeavors, Inc. which will reflect that revenue growth by acquisition. However, given that the consolidation process can be complex we expect to be complete with the process within the next two weeks or sooner.

About MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media

MC Endeavors, Inc/Room 21 Media, Inc. (OTC Pink: MSMY), is focused to the manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Cannabis and Hemp Products. Through our team of internet developers and existing brands, we sell and market the health benefit for CBD related products and firmly believe that the CBD can impact a wide range of health issues ranging from chronic pain, arthritis, anxiety, and relief from substance abuse addiction.

About CBD Liquid Labs

Founded in 2015, with roots in eLiquid manufacturing, CBD Liquid Labs has grown to become a leader of the CBD Product manufacturing industry. Specializing in private label premium CBD products serving the needs of large multi-national companies or small-scale businesses.

CBD Liquid Labs also offers a broad range of capabilities, from custom recipe development with full production and manufacturing, to confidential private labeling of your branded CBD products. With a current average yearly production capacity of over 1 million units, CBD Liquid Labs can meet the needs of any client.

www.cbdliquidlabs.com

To View the Product Catalog- Click Here

About Eclipse Liquids, LLC

Located in sunny southern California, Eclipse Liquids provides private label wholesale e-liquids using premium quality ingredients and bottled in our dedicated FDA & AEMSA certified Clean Room. With our research & development lab, we can help you create or replicate any flavor profile or vape characteristics you are looking for.

www.eclipseliquids.com

Video Tour of Eclipse Liquids see- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImIfYLXAjr4

Additional Facility Pics – https://www.alignable.com/aliso-viejo-ca/eclipse-liquids

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company’s website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

