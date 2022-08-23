McAdam Featured On The Inc. 5000 2022 List Of The “Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US” For the 4th Time

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McAdam, a Philadelphia headquartered financial services firm, was recognized recently in the annual “Inc. 5000” list of fastest growing private companies in America. This is the fourth year the firm has been included in the ranking (2017, 2020, 2021, 2022) as well as the third consecutive year. Each year the nationwide list offers a one-of-a-kind glimpse into a broad cross section of America’s fast-growing privately run businesses. The list was published first in 1982 and highlights businesses each year that represent the lifeblood of the U.S. economy.

“The firm’s growth is a reflection of the people, values, and vision united as one,” said CEO Michael McAdam. “Congratulations to the other esteemed companies appearing on the list and to our advisors and staff for their invaluable contributions to grow the business. McAdam currently sees opportunities in the marketplace and is actively investing capital to better service clients by adding staff, expanding services, and improving technology. These investments should support continued growth for years to come.”

McAdam ranked No. 3,836 on the 2022 list. Honorees join the ranks of well-known firms which have been named in past rankings such as Microsoft, Intuit, Oracle, Zappos, Pandora, Patagonia, Under Armour, and Timberland. Many household name firms gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 publication. The complete list of results for the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and the sortable interactive database can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About McAdam LLC.

McAdam is an independent financial advisory firm with a nationwide network of hundreds of advisors operating out of four offices in Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, and Tysons Corner. McAdam has developed an intelligent advisory model known as its Advanced Advisory Model. This model integrates all three areas of financial planning: the financial, the personal—and the professional, to help McAdam’s clients achieve their goals. With the firm’s advanced knowledge and deep experience they help professionals make informed decisions and provide a new level of clarity and control.

Important Disclosures

Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies [2022]

Inc. Magazine is a New York-based publication owned by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. Inc. Magazine produces annual rankings of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States. The 2022 Inc. 5000 was ranked by percentage revenue growth during the period 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. McAdam furnished Inc. Magazine with financial information for award evaluation, but did not make or receive any payment in association with the award. Several companies on the presented on this list have gone public or have been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2018 was $100,000; the minimum for 2021 was $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 5000 list were featured in Inc.’s September, 2022 issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. McAdam was ranked 3,836 out of 5000 companies.

Contact:

Kevin McAdam, CFA

P: (203) 912-2779

Email: Kevin@McAdamFA.com