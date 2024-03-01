The House Foreign Affairs Committee is demanding that the head of a global Palestinian refugee agency testify before Congress over the “many troubling allegations” leveled against it amid Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza.
Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, sent a letter to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini insisting that he sit for a public hearing.
“I remain extremel
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- McCaul demands UNRWA chief testify before Congress over alleged ties to Hamas - March 1, 2024
- Shirtless GOP US Senate candidate takes cold plunge in Wisconsin lake, challenges Democratic opponent - March 1, 2024
- GOP lawmakers look to allow states to erect temporary border walls to halt illegal immigration - March 1, 2024