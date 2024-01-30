EXCLUSIVE: Two outside groups aligned with longtime Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell report that they hauled in nearly $95 million in fundraising last year as Republicans aim to win back the chamber’s majority in November’s elections.
Senate Leadership Fund, which is the top super PAC backing Senate Republican incumbents and candidates, and the affiliated non-profit public advocacy group One Nation, raised a combined $94,789,049 last year, according to figures s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- First on Fox: Republican National Committee January fundraising best monthly haul in 2024 cycle - January 30, 2024
- Jean Carnahan, Missouri’s first female U.S. senator, dies at 90: ‘A fearless trailblazer’ - January 30, 2024
- Ron DeSantis calls for Ilhan Omar’s deportation, expulsion from Congress for ‘Somalia First’ comments - January 30, 2024