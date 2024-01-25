Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor Thursday morning that President Biden has “clear authority” to continue carrying out airstrikes in the Middle East and urged the president to do more to deter attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.
“The Constitution of the United States, the consensus of our nation’s founders and the weight of exhaustive historical precedent gives the president the clear authority to use military force whe
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- All but two Senate Democrats sign on to Palestinian statehood measure - January 25, 2024
- Nikki Haley fires back at Trump’s social media attacks with link to donate to her campaign - January 25, 2024
- McConnell asserts Biden’s ‘clear authority’ for Iran airstrikes, says president should do more to deter terror - January 25, 2024