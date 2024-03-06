Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed former President Trump’s re-election campaign on Wednesday after he collected nearly 1,000 delegates from a thunderous performance on Super Tuesday.

“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States. It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support,” McConnell said in a statement.

