Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is planning to devote much of his energy in the remaining months of his term as Republican leader, as well as the next few years of his term, to ensuring Ukraine is supported as its war with Russia rages on.
“It may not be fashionable now, but I’m a Ronald Reagan Republican: peace through strength,” the longtime Senate GOP leader said during a speech in Shelbyville, Kentucky, per local outlet the Kentucky Lantern.
McCon
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Blue state squatters put on notice with ‘aggressive’ law and order bill: ‘People are getting killed’ - April 9, 2024
- McConnell looks to cement legacy as ‘Reagan Republican’ with crusade for Ukraine support - April 9, 2024
- Biden admin defends Chinese visa exemption as Republicans warn ‘loophole’ risks national security - April 9, 2024