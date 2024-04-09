Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is planning to devote much of his energy in the remaining months of his term as Republican leader, as well as the next few years of his term, to ensuring Ukraine is supported as its war with Russia rages on.

“It may not be fashionable now, but I’m a Ronald Reagan Republican: peace through strength,” the longtime Senate GOP leader said during a speech in Shelbyville, Kentucky, per local outlet the Kentucky Lantern.

McCon

[Read Full story at source]