McConnell on healthcare bills: What does Trump want?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday that he was willing to bring healthcare legislation up for a vote but was waiting for the go-ahead from President Donald Trump, who sent mixed signals this week about a bipartisan bill that would shore up insurance markets.
