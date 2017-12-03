McConnell optimistic of tax bill deal between Senate and House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday that he is optimistic the Senate and House of Representatives will reach a conference agreement on tax legislation that can be signed into law by President Donald Trump.
