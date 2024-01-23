Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday the New Hampshire primary results are of “great interest,” but that he has no news to report regarding an endorsement for former President Donald Trump.
“I’ve stayed essentially out of it,” McConnell told reporters after the GOP luncheon. “But if I change my mind, I’ll let you know.”
McConnell’s comments come after a growing number of Senate Republicans have thrown in their sup
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Tim Scott sets crowd alive with one-liner after Trump says he ‘must really hate’ Haley - January 23, 2024
- Democrats take aim at Trump after New Hampshire victory: ‘Same extreme agenda’ - January 23, 2024
- Ramaswamy blasts Haley after Trump’s New Hampshire win: ‘America first defeating America last’ - January 23, 2024