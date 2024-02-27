Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Tuesday he supports a full impeachment trial for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the border crisis.

“I think that would be the best way to go forward,” McConnell told reporters after the weekly Senate GOP leadership press conference.

Top GOP leader behind McConnell, Republican Whip Sen. John Thune, also called for a full impeachment trial, while more GOP lawmakers a

[Read Full story at source]