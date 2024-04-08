Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., noted the need for the Senate to take action on TikTok in a floor speech on Monday, emphasizing to his colleagues that “America’s greatest strategic rival is threatening our security right here on U.S. soil in tens of millions of American homes.”
“This is a matter that deserves Congress’ urgent attention,” he said. “And I’ll support commonsense, bipartisan steps to take one of Beijing’s favorite tools of coerc
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- DNC accuses RFK Jr campaign of admitting ‘quiet part out loud’ in leaked 2024 strategy discussion - April 8, 2024
- McConnell says TikTok bill deserves ‘urgent attention’ amid China security threat concerns - April 8, 2024
- Biden’s new student loan handout faces bipartisan skepticism in Congress - April 8, 2024