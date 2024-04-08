Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., noted the need for the Senate to take action on TikTok in a floor speech on Monday, emphasizing to his colleagues that “America’s greatest strategic rival is threatening our security right here on U.S. soil in tens of millions of American homes.”

“This is a matter that deserves Congress’ urgent attention,” he said. “And I’ll support commonsense, bipartisan steps to take one of Beijing’s favorite tools of coerc

[Read Full story at source]