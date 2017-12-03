McConnell says U.S. government shutdown over DACA ‘ridiculous’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday it would be “ridiculous” for a fight with Democrats over immigration issues to result in a standoff over a year-end spending bill and prompt a shutdown of the federal government.
