MCDecaux wins a 20-year exclusive tender in Yokohama City for smart digital City Information Panels (CIP)

Paris, 14 December 2017 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that, following a competitive tender, its Japanese subsidiary MCDecaux (JCDecaux: 85%; Mitsubishi Corporation: 15%), has been selected as exclusive Operator for a 250 City Information Panels (CIPs) network with digital advertising in the heart of Yokohama (population: more than 3.7 million), the second largest city in Japan.

The detailed terms of this 20-year contract will now be finalised by MCDecaux and Yokohama City for a signature expected by the end of March 2018. Installations will start in 2018 and be completed for the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

As part of this contract, MCDecaux will design, install, upkeep and maintain 250 2m² CIPs, all equipped with USB chargers, city maps and, for 130 of them, with free Wi-Fi access spots, operated in partnership with NTT BP.

Premium locations will be equipped with 86-inch LCD high definition digital screens fully dedicated to advertising with the option of displaying emergency alert messages if necessary.

This new contract, which will complement MCDecaux’s advertising network by strengthening its coverage and the frequency of its bus shelters, will offer advertisers the power and flexibility of digital advertising. The city of Yokohama, which will host several games during the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020, will draw on MCDecaux’s experience and innovative ability through a public-private partnership. The displays will enrich the streetscape and provide new and innovative services for citizens and tourists, enhancing Yokohama’s position as one of the world’s leading Smart Cities.

Strengthening its position as the number one advertising Street Furniture company in Japan, the world’s third largest advertising market, MCDecaux offers advertisers an unrivalled presence, with nearly 7,800 2m² advertising faces deployed across 41 Japanese cities (including 20 of the country’s largest), and 160 shopping centres.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “In 2004, Yokohama was the first city in Japan to launch an exclusive tender for advertising bus shelters (B-Stop®). The City innovates again by launching a CIP programme including digital advertising, a country first in terms of scale.

I would like to pay tribute to Yokohama’s pioneer spirit and thank the City for having selected MCDecaux’s and its unique business model at no cost to the City.

We began operating in Japan 18 years ago and, having expanded our presence gradually through organic growth, including last year in Tokyo, the digitisation of our media and the installation of CIPs represent new milestones for MCDecaux. We will offer advertisers an exclusive service, with even more impact and flexibility, and strengthen MCDecaux’s national network, which aims to reach 12,000 advertising faces throughout the country. With premium locations and wider advertising coverage, we’ll fulfil the brand communication strategies and cities’ expectations.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2016 revenue: €3,393m, H1 2017 revenue: €1,641m

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is part of the FTSE4Good and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe indexes

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (559,070 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 220 airports and 260 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (354,680 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (169,860 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (721,130 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (219,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (70,680 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (29,820 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle-East (16,230 advertising panels)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1,117,890 advertising panels in more than 75 countries

Present in 4,280 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

Daily audience: more than 410 million people

13,030 employees

