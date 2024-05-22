Oregon State Rep. Janelle Bynum won the Democratic primary in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District on Tuesday, putting her on a collision course with the Republican incumbent, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, this fall.
Bynum defeated Jamie McLeod-Skinner to advance to face Chavez-DeRemer in a race widely expected to play a significant role in deciding which party controls the House of Representatives.
McLeod-Skinner narrowly lost to Chavez-DeRemer two years ago after defeating longtim
