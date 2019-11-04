McDonald’s Corp dismissed Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook over a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which the board determined violated company policy, the fast-food giant said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- McDonald’s ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee - November 3, 2019
- Asian shares extend gains on trade deal hopes, U.S. job boost - November 3, 2019
- Republicans, Democrats, ‘SNL’ attack Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan - November 3, 2019