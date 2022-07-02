Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / McGRATH REAL ESTATE PARTNERS Announces 9.16-Acre Land Acquisition for Future Inner Loop, Class A 400-Unit Multifamily Development

McGRATH REAL ESTATE PARTNERS Announces 9.16-Acre Land Acquisition for Future Inner Loop, Class A 400-Unit Multifamily Development

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

McGRATH REAL ESTATE PARTNERS to develop a 400-unit multifamily development

Artistry Design District

Artistry Design District
Artistry Design District

HOUSTON, July 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McGrath Real Estate Partners, a Houston-based leader in student and multifamily development, has announced the acquisition of 9.16 acres at 3939 W. 12th Street in Houston, Texas. The well-known Houston based developer plans to develop a Class A multi-family development.

The primely located development, known as Artistry Design District, will sit at the southeast corner of Loop 610 frontage road and West 12th Street. “We are excited to be a part of this fast changing and vibrant area of Houston with plans to break ground by October 2022,” according to Barrett Kirk, Chief Investment Officer at McGrath Real Estate Partners.

The 400-unit multifamily housing development will feature seven unique floor plans configured in efficiency, one- and two-bedroom units. Units will range in size from 496 SF to 1,283 SF and will feature the best modern finishes such as hard-surfaced counter tops, stainless steel appliances and full-size washer and dryers.

Besides expected community amenities such as a resort style pool, poolside cabanas and fitness facility, the centerpiece of the development is an outdoor amphitheater and green space that will be used to host private concerts and resident events.

About McGrath Real Estate

For more than 36 years, the professionals at The McGrath Companies have produced quality developments for its principals, clients, and investors. They have acquired, developed, managed, and leased over $2.5 billion in multi-sector assets in markets across the U.S. 

They handle all phases of the complex development process from site selection and governmental approvals to financing, construction and development oversight. They also provide effective oversight of leasing programs, property and asset management services for Multi-family, Student Housing, Build-to-Rent Residential, Single Family Master Plan and Lot Development communities. Their working relationships with national, regional, and local teams have helped build a portfolio of over $500,000,000 currently in design/development for the McGrath team. For more information, please visit www.mcgrathrep.com.

Media Contact:

Barrett O. Kirk
Chief Investment Officer, McGrath Real Estate Partners
Phone: 281.822.9601
Email: bkirk@mcgrathrep.com

Related Images

Image 1: Artistry Design District

Rendering of Artistry Design District The 400-unit multifamily housing development will feature seven unique floor plans configured in efficiency, one- and two-bedroom units. Units will range in size from 496 SF to 1,283 SF and will feature the best

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Artistry Design District

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.