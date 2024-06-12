Sheri Biggs, a nurse practitioner who won the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster, advanced to a runoff in the crowded race for the Republican nomination to replace outgoing GOP Rep. Jeff Duncan in South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.
Biggs was among seven Republicans in contention, but no true frontrunner emerged ahead of the primary.
Biggs, a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard ran as a “pro-life, pro-Second Amendment lifelong Republican.”
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House GOP lawmakers grill ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over COVID nursing home deaths - June 11, 2024
- California group secures signatures to land Prop 47 reform penalizing criminals on November ballot - June 11, 2024
- Trygve Hammer wins Democratic congressional primary in North Dakota - June 11, 2024