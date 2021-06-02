MCP Announces Conference for Advancing Public Safety Keynote Speakers

State College, PA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is pleased to introduce its keynote speakers for the 2021 Conference for Advancing Public Safety (CAPS), which will be presented June 15-16, 2021.

Tuesday, June 15



Darrin Reilly, president and chief executive officer, Mission Critical Partners

Reilly brings a wide range of technology expertise to his leadership role at MCP. He has spearheaded the development of high-quality and innovative services to serve the law enforcement, fire/rescue, emergency medical services and 911 sectors for three decades. He will discuss his vision regarding the role that data will play in the sector’s transformation and the future of Mission Critical Partners.

Sara Weston, founder/executive director, 911der Women, Inc.

Sara Weston is the founder and executive director of 911der Women, Inc., a nonprofit corporation with a mission to empower and provide tools for women in public safety. She will moderate a session where women in public safety will share their experiences and provide guidance related to navigating and overcoming change and resistance in the workplace.

Wednesday, June 16

Harold D. Melton, chief justice, Supreme Court of Georgia

Chief Justice Harold Melton was appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court by Governor Sonny Perdue on July 1, 2005. Prior to joining the Court, Melton served as executive counsel to Governor Perdue. Melton will explore the importance of data integration to the justice community and the future for data integration in Georgia and nationally, with an emphasis on the obstacles to achieving that vision and strategies for overcoming them.

Brian Fontes, chief executive officer, National Emergency Number Association (NENA)

Fontes has been chief executive officer of NENA since 2008. Fontes’ primary role is to ensure that all Americans have access to reliable 911 service, that 911 centers have state-of-the-art technologies and are staffed with well-trained professionals and that sufficient funding is available to ensure that the 911 system can best serve those who call upon it as their first voice of hope.

In addition to these keynote presenters, the following featured speakers will be participating.

Charles Werner, director, DroneResponders

Chief Charles Werner is a 47-year public-safety veteran who started his career as a volunteer in 1974. Werner has served in numerous leadership roles at the local, state, national and international levels. He serves as director/founder of the DroneResponders Public Safety Alliance, chairs the National Council on Public Safety UAS, is a member of the International Public Safety Association UAS Committee, chairs the Virginia Secure Commonwealth UAS Subpanel, is an FAA certified remote pilot, is the Virginia Fire Chiefs’ technology advisor and is an International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) Technology Council member.

Karima Holmes, senior director, ShotSpotter

Karima Holmes is a seasoned public safety professional and a recognized 911 sector leader. She has served as executive director at emergency communications centers (ECC) across the U.S., where she overhauled their technical infrastructure and critical public safety programs.

Cindy Barbera-Brelle, statewide 911 administrator, Illinois State Police

Ms. Cindy Barbera-Brelle was appointed by the Governor’s Office as Illinois’ first statewide 911 administrator in 2016.

Kevin Murray, executive chairman, Mission Critical Partners

One of the firm’s cofounders, Murray is focused on helping the public safety and justice sectors—as well as the communities that they serve—realize improved emergency response and justice outcomes. He will draw on three decades of experience in public safety to explore the challenges associated with becoming an early adopter, and how leaders can overcome those challenges to drive change.

“We are excited to welcome such highly respected leaders to join us for CAPS,” said Morgan Sava, MCP vice president of marketing. “We’re looking forward to hearing their insights and ideas regarding what’s next for these sectors, as well as emerging technologies and strategies for the future.”

Conference attendees will have the option of viewing all keynote sessions at their scheduled times or on demand. Presenters will be available for live chat during presentations and will be accepting questions. Additional information on all speakers, as well as CAPS registration details, can be found at here.



About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data-integration, consulting, and network and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach helps us develop modernized solutions for our clients that achieve maximum value and optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at http://www.MissionCriticalPartners.com.

