Featured Image for MCP Computer Products, Inc. Featured Image for MCP Computer Products, Inc.

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — January 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of MCP Computer Products Inc., a growing certified Woman-Owned Small Business. MCP was established in 1998 in San Marcos, CA, and started off as a mom-and-pop memory business.

MCP was able to grow by engaging with local San Diego small business organizations and attending multiple small business workshops. This resulted in a large government contractor awarding MCP Small Business of the year in 1999.

Over the next 20 years as a small business, MCP’s knowledge of government purchasing evolved to winning several multi-year contracts, including SEWP, GSA GSS, and FSII, with significant awards under all. By 2020, MCP was awarded SBA Small Business Graduate of the Year.

“We believe small business plays an integral part in helping the Government save money on IT purchases and distribution,” said MCP CEO Rikki Ghai. “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, we are honored to play our part in supplying our Defense and Civilian agencies that power our country.”

Today, MCP has transformed into providing multiple solutions to the federal government, including end-to-end IT solutions, advising Government agencies on multi-year acquisitions, and much more while maximizing government savings. In addition, MCP is going on its 6th year as the single awardee of the competitive DELL BPA process by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Dell products for five years with all options exercised. The MCP (Dell) GSA GSS BPA provides a pre-competed, easy-to-use vehicle open to all federal agencies, and state and local governments with the current GSS V8 technical specifications.

About MCP Computer Products Inc.

MCP GOV: As a woman-owned business, MCP provides IT solutions, hardware, software and services to the U.S. federal government, as well as large federal systems integrators that support the federal government. MCP provides end-to-end solutions and services that go above and beyond what our customers’ expectations require. MCP believes that through our strategic enterprise partnerships, we can promote change that will simultaneously assist agencies with information technology and set-aside goals.

Visit http://www.mcpgov.com

Visit https://www.gsaadvantage.gov (GSA Advantage Select)

Contact Information:

Michael Buchko

VP of Sales & Marketing

mbuchko@mcpgov.com

800-255-8607

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment