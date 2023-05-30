FREDERICKSBURG, Va., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McQ Inc and Barnacle Systems are proud to announce the successful completion of their collaboration to develop a remote monitoring solution for fixed assets in the Arctic for the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces (DND/CAF). This was per a contract awarded as part of DND’s Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program.

In 2022, the DND/CAF sought innovative solutions to secure and monitor ground-based assets operating remotely in the Arctic. They needed physical protection of the assets against intruders and extreme weather, 24/7 monitoring for perimeter or power impacts, and real-time alerts of disruption or tampering of the assets.

As of March 2023, with the support of McQ’s advanced sensors, Barnacle completed production and testing of the BRNKL Arctic Deploy – an autonomous remote monitoring solution suitable for northern latitudes.

The BRNKL Arctic Deploy was developed as a portable solution that supports live video streaming, motion detection with computer vision, intruder detection using McQ Inc.’s rScene® micro radar capable of vehicle and person classification, wired security sensors, connections to engines and generators, and an onboard 4TB solid state hard drive. The system was able to transmit alerts and short video clips over the Iridium Certus® satellite network using McQ CONNECT® – a network already tested by multiple independent groups in latitudes over 80 degrees. For this trial, a 400W wind turbine was used, and would easily produce enough power to keep the system alive indefinitely. The system was fully autonomous in its ability to generate power and communicate all the alerts as designed.

“Barnacle has created an exceptional solution for remote security in the Arctic environment. McQ is excited to partner with Brandon and his team. We look forward to supporting Barnacle and its user community as these systems are deployed by the Canadian Armed Forces in the Arctic,” says Brian McQuiddy, CEO of McQ Inc.

Based on the results from building and testing the BRNKL Arctic Deploy, other practical applications of this system were discussed:

Remote monitoring in extreme environments: Given its ability to monitor remote locations in extreme environments, it is suitable for industries like oil and gas, renewable energy, environmental monitoring, and national security. Enhanced situational awareness: With the integration of advanced sensors like McQ’s rScene® micro radar, this system can provide real-time situational awareness to operators, improving the overall safety, security, and efficiency of remote operations. Emergency response and disaster management: The system can be deployed in disaster-affected areas to monitor and assess situations, providing critical information to emergency response teams and helping in disaster management. Wildlife and environmental monitoring: The system could be adapted for monitoring wildlife populations, migration patterns, or environmental changes in remote and hard-to-reach locations, supporting research and conservation efforts.

“Our team is incredibly proud to have successfully translated our maritime-based innovations into land-based deployments, thanks to the support of the IDEaS program. This transition has been a challenging yet rewarding experience, and we are excited to showcase the true impact of our technology in new and uncharted environments,” says Brandon Wright, CEO of Barnacle Systems.

Through continued testing, real-world deployments, and further technology integrations, Barnacle aims to enhance the capabilities and reliability of the BRNKL Arctic Deploy, ultimately delivering innovative solutions for remote monitoring and communication in extreme environments.

