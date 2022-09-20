McQ Inc. Awarded AFWERX SBIR Phase II Contract

Breaking News
FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On August 5, 2022, Fredericksburg, VA based McQ Inc announced that it has been awarded an AFWERX SBIR Phase II contract to develop a Military version of its McQ CONNECT® Iridium Certus® 100 satellite terminal. The new McQ CONNECT®MIL will address problems faced by the Air Force and other military organizations in rapid paced global missions against hostile adversaries. It will provide new mission capabilities that support Multi Domain Operations from any spot on the globe.

A quickly deployed tactical unit, the McQ CONNECT®MIL will be integrated with several advanced warfare technologies that expand the Air Force’s ability to understand adversarial activities and immediately impede hostile threatening activities. This communication innovation is a critical capability to capitalize on current technologies and serve as a force multiplier that will magnify the effects of Defense capabilities essential for battlespace domination.

ABOUT McQ Inc.

McQ is a Small Business Sensor Solution Company. We develop and manufacture surveillance and communications equipment for a wide variety of mission critical applications. McQ has delivered advanced technology Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance solutions to the Department of Defense for over thirty-seven years, has products deployed worldwide and in every combatant command. McQ is a Non-Traditional Defense Contractor headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. McQ is ISO 9001:2015 Registered. Please visit www.mcqinc.com and follow us on Linkedin and Facebook to learn how McQ is making an impact enhancing mission effectiveness.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

AFWERX, a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation’s top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. 

Additional information is available at: https://www.afwerx.com/.

Contact:

Karen Lindsey
540-373-2374
klindsey@mcqinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32bdd5c7-c0aa-41b6-a9b6-d22adb1c38a2

