McWilliams|Ballard Announces Sales At Kozo Hit 50% In The First Two Weeks

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McWilliams Ballard is proud to partner with PT Blooms Development in announcing the Kōzō condominium community has quickly reached 50% sold just two weeks after a strong launch in the Meridian Hill Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

Kōzō, the Japanese word for structure, embodies remarkable design from the striking exterior façade with cantilevered private balconies wrapped in led lighting and glass rails, to the interiors of each spacious residence where luxe finishes and custom cabinetry provide future homeowners with maximized storage and functionality. The homes at Kōzō feature extraordinary highlights including: 9’ to 11’ ceilings, large floor-to-ceiling windows, 5” white oak flooring, GE Café’ kitchen appliances, matte black fixtures, and quartz counters with a European reveal. Every residence has at least one private outdoor space and parking is available for purchase.

Set on a hill overlooking all of downtown Washington, DC. The two penthouse residences feature large private roof decks and panoramic views of the Capitol and Washington Monument. “Kōzō embodies what people want when buying a condominium in: high design coupled with incredible use of space that allows simple, graceful living. These homes are spectacular and the response from the sales we have received shows it,” said Robert Cook, Vice President of McWilliams|Ballard.

Kōzō was developed by PT Blooms Development, a firm based in the Washington Metro area, known for taking seriously the responsibility to provide a creative, thoughtful and quality product. Their mission is to create a space that brings growth and character to the community; while preserving and respecting its existing environment, history, and culture.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is a real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

