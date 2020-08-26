McWilliams|Ballard Announces the Completion of Sales and Settlements at 930Rose in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose Neighborhood

Breaking News
WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McWilliams|Ballard is thrilled to announce 930Rose, a new condominium community in North Bethesda’s dynamic and award-winning Pike & Rose neighborhood, has completed sales and settlements.  The 99 studio, one-, two- and penthouse condominiums are the epitome of luxury perfectly perched above the boutique Canopy Hotel by Hilton.

Throughout the 11-story community, residences feature 9+ foot ceiling heights, elegant modern finishes, rich wood flooring, gorgeous kitchens, spa-inspired baths, and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for unobstructed views.  Homeowners enjoy resort-style living with access to a community pool, rooftop resident clubhouse and effortless accessibility to all of the Pike and Rose shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leading real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, apartment, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

