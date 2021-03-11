McWilliams|Ballard Announces the Completion of Sales and Settlements of The Towns at Buchanan Park on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McWilliams|Ballard, along with Insight Property Group and FCP℠ are proud to announce that sales and settlements of the townhomes at Buchanan Park have completed.

Perfectly positioned on Capitol Hill and two blocks north of the Potomac Metro, this boutique collection of thoughtfully crafted, rarely available new townhomes feature expansive floorplans of up to 3,000 square feet, four bedrooms with four and a half bathrooms, contemporary kitchens with Bertazzoni and Bosch appliances, gas fireplaces, some with private elevators, secured off-street parking, rooftop terraces with views of the Capitol and private backyards with bluestone patios.

Buchanan Park is a new residential community anchored by the 1895 Buchanan School building which has been converted into luxury condominiums and also sold by McWilliams|Ballard. Featuring highly landscaped spaces and enduring architecture, Buchanan Park embraces and connects with the historic community that surrounds it.

“Capitol Hill continues to evolve and define what it means to be a neighborhood in Washington, D.C. With a long history of historic rowhomes that are synonymous with Capitol Hill, the ability to provide a brand-new home that fits seamlessly with the fabric of the neighborhood led to the huge success that is Buchanan Park,” says Chris Masters, Executive Vice President with McWilliams|Ballard.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leading real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 25-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.