McWilliams|Ballard Finds Navajo Nation A Premier Embassy and Office Location at the Base of the US Capitol on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McWilliams|Ballard, the region’s leader in home sales and marketing, was thrilled to serve as the Navajo Nation’s real estate agency during their search for a new embassy and office for future advocacy in Washington, DC.

The monumental search for a new location to increase the tribe’s presence in Washington was led by Luke Joyce, Vice President of the Commercial Division, and Santee Lewis, Executive Director for Navajo Nation’s Washington Office.

The result of the vigorous search in Washington’s competitive real estate market was a beautiful and historic townhome at 11 D Street Southeast. Luke believed the size and location to be a perfect fit for their needs, allowing unmatched access to the Nation’s Capital and putting the entire Washington Region just minutes away. The Tribe agreed with his assessment and after voting approval 11 D Street Southeast will be the perfect permanent office and embassy for the Navajo Nation many decades to come

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, worked to assist in the approval of the purchase earlier this year. The purchase of this new property is a monumental milestone; catapulting advocacy efforts and making the Navajo Nation the only tribal nation to own office property a few steps from the U.S. Capitol Building.

“It was an honor and privilege to represent the Navajo Nation in this long and complex transaction. We were able to purchase an iconic building, with close proximity to the U.S. Capitol, that will provide permanent access and advocacy for the Navajo Nation for years to come,” says Luke Joyce, Vice President of the Commercial Division at McWilliams|Ballard.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leading real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the new condominium communities, townhomes, commercial real estate sales and leasing, and mixed-use communities. During its 25-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

