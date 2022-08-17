Breaking News
MD Office Solutions, LLC, acquires Antigua Medical Services, LLC; a Cardiac Mobile Imaging Company in Arizona

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MD Office Solutions of Arizona, LLC, an Arizona based company, and subsidiary of M.D.O.S.C.A. Inc (“MDOS”), announced that it has acquired Antigua Medical Services, LLC. (“Antigua”) from Denise Nelson and her Partners.

Antigua is a mobile nuclear medicine services provider based in Arizona with offices in Phoenix and Tucson, and is engaged in diagnostic imaging services similar to MD Office Solutions.

The purchase of Antigua fits into the overall vision of MDOS to optimize efficiency, access, and expansion of mobile nuclear cardiology in the west coast.

Samia Arram, MD Office Solutions, CEO and President, said “The acquisition of Antigua makes sense! It will enable MDOS to better serve the needs of customers and patients, by leveraging staffing resources, equipment and expertise across both states. We are committed to serving our clients while continuing to build strong relationships.”

Denise Nelson, Antigua, previous CEO and Owner, noted, “I’m so excited about the future possibilities for Antigua, specifically for its very loyal and dedicated staff and clients. MDOS and its team, led by Samia Arram, bring years of experience in nuclear imaging, and share similar culture and commitment to our valued customers and patients.”

About MD Office Solutions

Since its founding in 2009, MD Office Solutions has been a mobile in-office imaging service provider in Northern California. Furthermore, MD Office Solutions has established itself as a premier provider of mobile and portable nuclear imaging in the bay area and central valley. MD Office Solutions’ team, of specialized and accredited staff, provide outstanding physician and patient care experience. MD Office Solutions utilizes Digirad Health’s state of the art equipment with unique mobile, upright imaging, and solid-state technologies. MD Office Solutions provides customized offerings to their clients which include small, medium, and large clinics and hospitals. Most recently, MD Office Solutions is pleased to have added Kaiser and Washington Hospital to its list of prestigious clients, providing camera rental and purchase partnerships.

About Antigua Medical Services

Antigua was founded in 2009 by Gregory and Denise Nelson and Daniel Rice. Antigua operates in both Phoenix and Tucson Arizona with a focus on Nuclear Cardiac Diagnostic Services. The Diagnostic Services business offers imaging services to healthcare providers as an alternative to purchasing the equipment or outsourcing the procedures. Antigua has partnered with small, medium, and large clinics to offer these services and established solid relationships in Arizona.

Contact:
David Keenan, CFO
(509) 370-6171
dkeenan@mdosca.com
WWW.MDOSCA.COM

 

