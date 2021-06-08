MDC Leverages Rackspace Technology to Reduce Operational Inefficiencies

SAN ANTONIO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has worked with MDC Partners Inc. (MDC) to consolidate data spend under one contract so it could leverage its buying power and reduce operational inefficiencies of per-agency billing.

MDC (NASDAQ: MDCA), is a global advertising and marketing holding company based in New York City that is comprised of over 50 agencies and serves over 1,700 clients worldwide. The agency is an innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing company and is responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world’s most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment.

Given the agency’s structure, MDC needed to consolidate its existing decentralized AWS environment under one agreement so it could leverage its buying power, improve insights on consumption and reduce operational inefficiencies of per-agency billing. Due to serving multiple agencies around the world, MDC knew that a digital transformation could be a challenge, so the company partnered with Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, on this project.

“Prior to our transformation, our agencies were each utilizing segregated buckets of AWS spend across the group. To manage this more effectively, we consolidated all these buckets under a single pane of glass. This alleviated the administrative burden of managing a decentralized state, while enhancing visibility into our overall spend.” said John Georgatos, Global CIO at MDC.

“With Rackspace, we were able to consolidate our AWS spend; allowing for added operational efficiencies while simultaneously actualizing true run-rate savings. This initiative allowed agencies to pivot and focus on their client work rather than the administrative tasks of managing multiple instances.” Jonathan Schwarz, Manager, Global Operations and Strategic Sourcing at MDC.

“Rackspace Technology leveraged AWS Optimizer+, CloudHealth and Managed Public Cloud to provide MDC a smooth and fast transition to the cloud allowing MDC to complete a transition in under 9 months that would have taken most global companies of our scale 3 years.” Jason Cammorata, SVP Head of Global Operations at MDC.

“From a productivity standpoint, MDC’s current IT model, where each agency handled their own infrastructure, wasn’t ideal,” said Jeff DeVerter, CTO Solutions at Rackspace Technology. “In less than a year, we supported MDC’s goal to transform and consolidate their spend, while leveraging advances such as AI and Machine Learning.”

