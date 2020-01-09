MDLIVE Appoints Rachel Dvorken as Chief Legal Officer

Sunrise, Fla., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MDLIVE Inc., an industry-leading virtual healthcare service, today announced the appointment of Rachel Dvorken as Chief Legal Officer. Based in the company’s Chicago office, she will oversee MDLIVE’s legal affairs group and provide strategic guidance to the leadership team and Board of Directors. In addition, Dvorken will work closely with MDLIVE’s product development, sales, technology and clinical operations teams as well as serve as Corporate Secretary for the Board.

“Rachel is recognized for her leadership skills and deep expertise in healthcare transactional and regulatory matters and has advised senior leaders and company Boards on HIPAA, managed care, compliance, government affairs and other topics highly relevant to our own focus,” said Rich Berner, Chief Executive Officer of MDLIVE. “As we continue to drive disruption and develop the next generation of consumer-driven healthcare, Rachel brings the experience needed to work with all players across the healthcare ecosystem to ensure the highest level of quality and compliance.”

Prior to joining MDLIVE, Dvorken was Executive Vice President & General Counsel at Sinai Health System in Chicago. In this role, she provided leadership to the legal, risk, claims and insurance teams. Previously, she held roles at Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, Illinois Masonic Medical Center and with the law firm of McDermott, Will & Emery. Dvorken earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University.

“MDLIVE’s platform and large network of physicians offer an innovative route for Americans to get access to healthcare,” said Dvorken. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to benefit MDLIVE and to support the company’s vision of delivering the most convenient, high-quality healthcare for the benefit of our members.”

