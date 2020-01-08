MDLIVE Expands Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Cynthia McIntyre as Chief Revenue Officer

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Sunrise, Fla., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MDLIVE Inc., an industry-leading virtual healthcare service, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Cynthia McIntyre as Chief Revenue Officer. In this new position she will oversee the company’s client and sales organization. McIntyre has extensive experience in cultivating strong relationships with both health plans and providers and brings to MDLIVE a deep knowledge of the healthcare system and successful track record of helping clients drive improved outcomes.

 “Cynthia has built highly successful, results-driven client management and sales organizations that operate at the intersection of healthcare and technology,” said Rich Berner, Chief Executive Officer of MDLIVE. “We are leading a shift in healthcare delivery that involves a movement to areas such as virtual primary care and other disruptive offerings across all of our market segments. Cynthia brings the experience and passion needed to help drive accelerated client and MDLIVE success.”

Prior to joining MDLIVE, McIntyre was Vice President, Sales, for Thomson Reuters/IBM Watson Health, where she oversaw sales and account management for the payer, provider and hospital markets. McIntyre grew a small team of 20 sales professionals focused on a small portion of the health system market to a team of 160 that greatly expanded sales into the middle market of providers as well as payers. She also has consulting experience in sales and account management for the payer community with work for UHC, Humana and Regional Blues Plans. Earlier in her career she held sales and service positions with MedSolutions, Interland and Ameritech. McIntyre graduated magna cum laude with a degree in business administration from Central Michigan University.

“I look forward to being part of the MDLIVE team that brings innovative virtual care solutions to more health plans, health systems and enterprise customers,” McIntyre said. “The company’s commitment to delivering the highest quality care through its platform that includes the use of automation and artificial intelligence helps set it apart in the industry.”  

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE offers convenient and affordable virtual healthcare services to over 36 million members nationwide.  Our network of board certified physicians, dermatologists, therapists and psychiatrists are specially trained in virtual care and are committed to the highest quality treatment and the best possible patient experience.  We leverage technology and artificial intelligence to simplify and streamline, connecting providers and patients whenever and wherever it’s most convenient, often within just minutes.  To learn more about our expanding product suite and our partnerships with major health plans, hospital systems and employers, visit www.MDLIVE.com, download our app, or text “Sophie” to MDLIVE (635483) to register.

CONTACT: David Schull
Russo Partners
(858) 717-2310
[email protected]
