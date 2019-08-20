Breaking News
Home / Top News / MDM Permian Completes Business Consolidation And Initiates Permian Leases Acquisitions

MDM Permian Completes Business Consolidation And Initiates Permian Leases Acquisitions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE – MDM Permian, Inc. (OTC: MDMP) is pleased to announce the following Operations Update:

Management consolidates oil/gas production plays in Texas Permian Basin

In order to streamline operations and focus full attention to the Permian Basin, MDM Permian, Inc. (OTC: MDMP) has elected to completely shut down all activities in the Illinois Basin. This includes abandoning the permitted Kincaid #1 oil well location and leases.

It would be financially unreasonable to continue with the operation of one or two wells in Illinois while attempting to build a major presence in the Texas and New Mexico portions of the Permian Basin.

MDM Permian, Inc. is currently engaging in the leasing of 18,000 acres of prime oil and gas leases in the Southern Midland Basin. The prospect has been assessed with over 80 million barrels of producible reserves.

The company is also currently involved in conducting due diligence for the purchase of producing oil and gas properties located throughout the Permian Basin.

In accordance with our business plan and subsequent to our consolidation of efforts to the Permian Basin, MDM Permian, Inc. (OTC: MDMP) has initiated the leasing of certain areas of Irion County. These leases will consist of the first sections of our 18,000 acres effort in the Southern Midland Basin.

We have engaged a group of landmen based in Midland Texas to assist with the courthouse documentation as well as direct contact with the mineral owners of record.

About MDM Permian Inc.

Based in Addison, Texas, MDM Permian, Inc. is a publicly-traded energy company with interests in oil and natural gas wells, minerals and prospects. The Company’s business plan includes building value through reserves and production in the Permian Basin of Texas.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For additional information, view the company’s website at www.mdmpermian.com or contact MDM Permian, Inc. at (214) 651-9900

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.