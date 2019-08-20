MDM Permian Completes Business Consolidation And Initiates Permian Leases Acquisitions

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE – MDM Permian, Inc. (OTC: MDMP) is pleased to announce the following Operations Update:

Management consolidates oil/gas production plays in Texas Permian Basin

In order to streamline operations and focus full attention to the Permian Basin, MDM Permian, Inc. (OTC: MDMP) has elected to completely shut down all activities in the Illinois Basin. This includes abandoning the permitted Kincaid #1 oil well location and leases.

It would be financially unreasonable to continue with the operation of one or two wells in Illinois while attempting to build a major presence in the Texas and New Mexico portions of the Permian Basin.

MDM Permian, Inc. is currently engaging in the leasing of 18,000 acres of prime oil and gas leases in the Southern Midland Basin. The prospect has been assessed with over 80 million barrels of producible reserves.

The company is also currently involved in conducting due diligence for the purchase of producing oil and gas properties located throughout the Permian Basin.

In accordance with our business plan and subsequent to our consolidation of efforts to the Permian Basin, MDM Permian, Inc. (OTC: MDMP) has initiated the leasing of certain areas of Irion County. These leases will consist of the first sections of our 18,000 acres effort in the Southern Midland Basin.

We have engaged a group of landmen based in Midland Texas to assist with the courthouse documentation as well as direct contact with the mineral owners of record.

About MDM Permian Inc.

Based in Addison, Texas, MDM Permian, Inc. is a publicly-traded energy company with interests in oil and natural gas wells, minerals and prospects. The Company’s business plan includes building value through reserves and production in the Permian Basin of Texas.

