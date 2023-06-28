By integrating with the Sertifi agreements platform, MDO offers hoteliers a more streamlined, secure document signing experience

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sertifi, developers of a complete agreements platform used by over 17,500 hospitality, event, and travel companies, and MDO (myDigitalOffice), the world’s fastest-growing hotel performance management platform, today announced an integrated offering.

Hotels digitize their most critical data with MDO to automate reporting, increase security and compliance, and reduce their environmental footprint. Combined with the power of Sertifi’s e-signature solution, MDO gives hoteliers a way to digitally manage and sign nightly audit reports, maximizing staff productivity with a faster, more accurate and accessible reporting process.

“Ensuring night audit reports are accurate, compliant, and easily accessible to key stakeholders is a critical component of hotel operations,” said Jason Freed, hospitality data evangelist at MDO. “Through this partnership with Sertifi, we’re excited to offer our customers a more streamlined reporting experience that will keep them in compliance with state and federal regulations.”

“It’s always exciting to partner with businesses like MDO, whose mission aligns so well with Sertifi’s,” said Nick Stojka, co-CEO of Sertifi. “Together, we’re able to digitize more processes and help hoteliers work more efficiently and securely, in turn giving them more time to put back into their guests.”



About MDO

MDO centralizes and stores critical performance and financial data for hotel ownership, management groups and asset managers. Through integrated data feeds, document workflow management, and award-winning custom dashboards, hoteliers are able to reach greater levels of profitability by operating more efficiently, improving budgeting and forecasting, and reducing their environmental impact. Learn more at www.mdo.io.

About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete agreements platform used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 135 countries. Brands like Marriott, Topgolf, and AEG Worldwide trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments, and exchange card authorizations with their customers and business partners. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start.

