MDSO, EE and DATA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MDSO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Medidata’s agreement to be acquired by Dassault Systemes SE for $92.25 in cash for each share of Medidata. To learn more about this investigation and you rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-medidata-solutions-inc .

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to El Paso’s agreement to be acquired by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. Shareholders of El Paso will receive $68.25 in cash for each share of El Paso. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-el-paso-electric-company .

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tableau’s agreement to be merge with salesforce.com, inc. Shareholders of Tableau will receive 1.103 shares of salesforce.com for each share of Tableau. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tableau-software-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at [email protected] .

