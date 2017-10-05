MDxHealth Opens New Service and Research Laboratory in The Netherlands

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 07:00 CEST, October 5, 2017 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) today announced the opening of its new service and research laboratory at the Novio Tech Campus in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

MDxHealth has leased 700 square meters of prime mixed-use facilities at the Novio Tech Campus, a health-tech corporate park that, together with Radboudumc, supports emerging growth and multi-national companies at the intersection of technology and life sciences. MDxHealth has completed build-out and certification of its state-of-the-art laboratory facilities in Nijmegen, significantly expanding our capacity and infrastructure to perform our SelectMDx® for Prostate Cancer test, as well as ongoing research, development and commercial activities.

“After the acquisition of Noviogendix in 2015, and the successful launch of the Company’s urine-based prostate cancer test, SelectMDx in early 2016, we’ve more than doubled our laboratory operations staff,” commented Dr. Jan Groen, CEO, MDxHealth. “We also have doubled our European sales force in order to support the growth of our in vitro diagnostic uro-oncology business world-wide.”

To mark the occasion, Michiel Scheffer, PhD, Member of the Executive Board of the Province Gelderland and Prof dr. Jack A. Schalken, Radboudumc Research Director of Urology, will speak at the headquarters’ opening ceremony at 15:00 this afternoon alongside MDxHealth executives and board members.

MDxHealth’s new laboratory facility is located at:

Novio Tech Campus

Transistorweg 5,

6534 AT Nijmegen

The Netherlands

The Company’s corporate office and registered address is in Herstal, Belgium.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company’s tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company’s European headquarters are in Nijmegen, the Netherlands and US headquarters are in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

Shalon Roth, EVP, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

MDxHealth

+44 (0)7393 906278

[email protected]

