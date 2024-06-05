Photo Credit: ©️Cookie Kinkead MEA, the world’s first midlife wisdom school and EQUUS®, a leadership/personal development and culture-change organization, are working together to provide Equine Assisted Learning (EAL) for MEA participants.

Santa Fe, NM, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEA, the world’s first midlife wisdom school and EQUUS®, a leadership/personal development and culture-change organization, are working together to provide Equine Assisted Learning (EAL) for MEA participants. EQUUS® is providing training for three MEA staff members, which will be incorporated into MEA’s offerings at its North American Headquarters outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico. MEA has a group of horses that will be used for the training. The MEA campus sits on a 2,600-acre ranch in the Galisteo Basin, just south of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“Our Equine Assisted Learning is an approach that uses horses for self-growth, self-awareness and leadership development,” explained Kelli Wendorf, EQUUS® Founder and CEO.

“The EQUUS Experience® utilizes more than 20 learning disciplines and the founder’s 25 years of coaching experience to provide a unique and exceptional approach that is experiential, somatic and evidence-based,” said Chip Conley, MEA’s founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to be able to provide this amazing program for our guests at MEA’s Rising Circle Ranch Campus.”

Both organizations have an impressive client list and major national recognition. EQUUS® has delivered its programs to Amazon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jeff Bridges, to name a few, and has been featured in the New York Times, Vogue and Forbes.

MEA’s guest faculty include nationally known experts including entertainer and activist Michael Franti, Blue Zones Founder Dan Buettner, and author and philanthropist Lynne Twist, and MEA has recently been featured on Good Morning America, Forbes and the Today Show.

Nestled within the stunning Santa Fe landscape with lush high-desert mountain views with breathtaking sunsets, MEA provides a memorable escape with the comforts of contemporary elegance. “The Santa Fe campus is a private and secluded environment creating the space for big dreams and inspiration by offering a break to unwind from the day-to-day hustle. When you mix in the potent MEA work, you have a recipe for real impact,” added Christine Sperber, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer.

The MEA curriculum is designed to uncover wisdom through the three pillars of Navigating Transitions, Cultivating Purpose, and Owning Wisdom, that are core to the programming in both the Baja and Santa Fe locations. “We have developed a differentiated set of core workshops that will focus on the three key themes we have seen compadres working on at MEA over the past five years,” said Jeff Hamaoui, Co-Founder and Chief Education and Innovation Officer. “Whether it’s a high-tech executive or an elementary school teacher, our alumni from age 28-88 with an average age of 54 have helped us to craft our popular curriculum.”

In addition to hosting individuals for public workshops, MEA is becoming known as a gathering place for private groups. MEA’s campus in El Pescadero, Mexico (Baja) has been YPO’s top rated Health and Wellness event for two years in a row. At the new Santa Fe campus, there are already a dozen organizations booked for leadership retreats, team offsites, and reunions. MEA Santa Fe will host a range of groups, from weeklong corporate buyouts (Leverage, INC, Airbnb, Burning Man) to peer-to-peer connection time (YPO, Jewish Federations of North America), reunions and private celebrations. All groups have the option to tap into MEA’s evolutionary practices, curriculum and faculty, the EQUUS Experience® or deliver their own programming in MEA’s transformational travel setting. Either way, it’s a holistic experience that combines personal growth, cultural exploration, luxury travel and deep connection in a completely new way. The MEA experience for private groups is inclusive of meals, lodging and a wellness offering.

To learn more or sign up for one of MEA’s offerings in Santa Fe, New Mexico or Baja, Mexico please visit MEA.

