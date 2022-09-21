Measurabl’s Advisory Services to Help Companies Maximize ESG Performance

Advisors comprised of ESG professionals specialized in real estate

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG software for real estate, today announced it has launched ESG Advisory Services, the latest addition to its suite of Professional Services. ESG Advisory Services helps real estate firms go beyond the data as they report on ESG performance and climate risk, evolve existing ESG strategies, set improvement targets, and identify ways to improve.

“Investment grade data is the prerequisite to any successful ESG strategy,” said Matt Ellis, Measurabl’s Founder and CEO. “But leveraging that data to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and outcompete is what sets ESG leaders apart, and that’s where our Advisory Services can make a big difference.

“The reality is that real estate teams often don’t have the resources, time or expertise to go beyond ESG reporting. Powered by Measurabl Data, our advisers provide the expertise companies need to establish everything from basic ESG programming and reporting to deepening existing strategies and creating unique action plans to meet targets.”

ESG Advisors will work hand in hand with customers to help with ESG reporting, strategy development, and action planning, leveraging transparent and trustworthy asset-level data that is centrally collected in Measurabl’s software. Their services range from high-level reporting to a more in-depth, all-encompassing approach to provide clients with everything they need to set realistic ESG goals and meet them.

“It’s no secret that ESG is becoming a household term, not just in the commercial real estate industry,” said Scott Lemoine, Lead ESG Advisor for North America. “We are happy to have the ability to guide clients through what might otherwise be a confusing landscape in order to get the most out of their data.”

ESG Advisory Services comes as Measurabl has also recently launched Asset Optimization , offering real-time, building-level insights, project recommendations, and tools that empower real estate teams to go beyond reporting and improve their ESG performance. These two offerings further cement Measurabl as the real estate industry’s indispensable ESG platform.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) technology solution for real estate. Customers use Measurabl to measure, manage, report and act on ESG data on more than 13 billion square feet of commercial real estate across 90 countries valued in excess of $2 trillion. Measurabl empowers customers to optimize ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, drive decarbonization, and secure sustainable finance opportunities. To learn more, visit www.measurabl.com .