Major meat and poultry processing equipment market participants include JBT Corporation, Marel HF, Tomra, GEA group, Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries, Prime Equipment Group, CG Manufacturing & Distribution, Baader Food Processing Machinery, and Cantrell Gainco Group.

The meat and poultry processing equipment market valuation is projected to cross USD 30.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Expansion of multinational restaurant and hotel chains, especially in Europe as a chief driver of the market growth. For instance, the expansion of multinational fast-food chains such as McDonald’s has increased the demand for meat & poultry products due to the rising demand for chicken and beef around the world. Furthermore, growing investment by the government to improve the quality and working environment in food processing industries has been another major driver for industry size.

With respect to meat, the meat and poultry processing equipment market from beef processing equipment segment will surpass USD 9 billion by 2032. The substantial growth of urbanization together with economic progress in developed as well as developing countries is fueling the demand for beef. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global beef consumption is set to expand from 65.5 million tons in 2020 to 76 million tons in 2029.

The raw-cooked meat segment is predicted to witness over 7.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032, due to the growing demand for protein-rich and ready-to-cook food in line with changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanization. In regions such as North America and Europe, raw meat and non-meat ingredients are consumed widely as a result of their texture, palatability, and bacterial stability.

The meat and poultry processing equipment market size from evisceration segment will grow at 6% CAGR till 2032. Significant investment in the meat processing industry for automation to reduce labor and improve quality and speed is poised to push product adoption. The segment growth is poised to further be driven by positive efforts by companies to innovate machines and equipment to reduce waste and maintain hygiene.

Asia Pacific meat and poultry processing equipment market is expected to exceed USD 14.5 billion by 2032, owing to the growing consumption of meat in China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, the mounting uptake of animal-based food products and shortage of workers in labor-intensive meat processing companies due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has provided lucrative opportunities to the industry.

Prominent participants operating across the meat and poultry processing equipment market is predicted to witness a series of growth mergers and acquisitions by companies to boost their market positions. For instance, in January 2021, Marel HF, a provider of food processing solutions, completed the acquisition of PMJ, a global provider of advanced processing solutions for the duck industry. The initiative is speculated to strengthen the company’s position and drive the revenue. Some of the companies in the report include Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries, and Prime Equipment Group.

