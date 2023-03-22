The USA Mechanical Ventilator Market will account for over 35% of global Mechanical Ventilator demand in 2033 with a CAGR of 5.7%. While the market in South Korea is expected to grow at nearly 6%, the market in Japan is projected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during 2023 to 2033

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Mechanical Ventilators Market revenues were estimated at US$ 5.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 10.5 Billion.

The market for mechanical ventilators is being driven by the increased prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, rising incidence of respiratory crises, and technical advancement in respiratory care equipment.

COVID-19 had a favorable influence on market growth. During COVID-19, the American Association for Respiratory Care teamed together with other organizations to teach respiratory therapists how to use ventilators. This has prompted market participants to boost their production capacity in order to fulfill the increased demand.

Because of respiratory failure due to the COVID-19 virus, the upper respiratory process requires intensive care and oxygen. The ventilator was used to supplement oxygen for extremely sick patients with the COVID-19 virus often. In late November 2021, synthesis of additional variants of COVID-19, high levels of airborne transmission, and a third upsurge in infections were discovered, leading to the possibility of an unprecedented pandemic on a global scale.

Request a Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16566

Furthermore, major mechanical ventilator manufacturers and the government had taken action to boost ventilator production to address increased demand throughout the pandemic. As a result, the industry’s expansion has been fueled by the existence of many producers as well as government attempts to enhance market output. The expensive expense of mechanical ventilators, as well as the danger of ventilator-related infections such as nosocomial pneumonia, limit their use.

Competitive Landscape

Hamilton Medical, Getinge, Drägerwerk AG & Co., Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare, Ventec Life Systems, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are the prominent providers of Mechanical ventilators.

A few of the recent developments of key Mechanical Ventilator providers are as follows:

In January 2023, OES Medical debuted a new mains-powered ICU ventilator at the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2023 to help hospitals control oxygen demand.

In May 2022, CorVent Medical gained CE Mark clearance and began selling their RESPOND-19 Ventilator in Europe. This method is meant to allow hospitals to enhance the treatment of critically sick patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome by providing an easy-to-use, flexible augmentation of critical care ventilation capacity (ARDS).

In April 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that it will increase its hospital ventilator output to 4,000 units per week. In addition, the business expected to begin production of its Philips Respironics E30 ventilator with a weekly output of 15,000 units.

This strategic decision supplemented the company’s current line of mechanical ventilators and added to its unique product portfolio, providing additional options to build highly effective COVID-19 solutions.

In November 2020, Philips announced the introduction of Ventilator BiPAP A40 Expiratory Flow Limitation (EFL), a noninvasive ventilator for COPD patients.

Ask An Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16566

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Mechanical Ventilators Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Product (Critical Care, Neonatal, Transport & Portable, Other Product Types), By Ventilation Mode (Invasive, Non-invasive), by End-user (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Other End-Users), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Market Segments Covered in Mechanical Ventilator Industry Analysis

By Product Type:

Critical Care Ventilators Accessories

Neonatal Ventilators Accessories

Transport & Portable Ventilators Accessories

Other Product types

By Ventilation:

Invasive

Non-invasive

By End-User:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Get Full Access@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/mechanical-ventilator-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Mechanical Ventilator Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Mechanical Ventilators

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

Read More TOC…

Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16566

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain

Adrenal Crisis Management Market Size: The global adrenal crisis management market garnered a market value of US$ 3.3 million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 6.31 million by registering a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Home Blood Testing Devices Market Share: In 2022, the worldwide home blood testing devices market was estimated to be worth US$ 14.76 billion. This market is predicted to generate US$ 16.35 billion in revenue by 2023, and US$ 45.6 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Amylase Testing Market Growth: The global amylase testing market was valued at around US$ 587.1 Million at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 3.1% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 830.2 Million by 2032.

Apolipoprotein Test Market Demand: The global apolipoprotein test market was valued at around US$ 503.15 Million at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 7.6% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 1,126.26 Million by 2032.

Fluorescence Cell Market Opportunity: The global fluorescence cell market was valued at around US$ 641.29 Million at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 6.30% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 1,255.7 Million by 2032.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com