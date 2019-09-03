Med Tech Solutions Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Med Tech Solutions is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Med Tech Solutions (MTS), a leading, national healthcare Cloud computing company that offers cost-effective, Enterprise-level HIT and Cloud solutions, today announced its Cloud platform hosted in the data centers located in Los Angeles and New Jersey has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s Cloud Hosting platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places MTS in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address critical security challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“MTS’ health IT solutions have earned certifications from technology associations and achieved standards published by industry organizations and bodies,” said James Deck, chief executive officer of Med Tech Solutions. “Even so, we are extremely proud to now be recognized as HITRUST CSF Certified. The HITRUST CSF has become the benchmark by which healthcare organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured. By meeting its criteria, we have once again signaled our commitment to maintain the highest standards of data security and privacy protection.”

“HITRUST works to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “We are pleased that Med Tech Solutions has taken the steps necessary to achieve HITRUST CSF Certified status, and we expect their customers to have confidence in this designation.”

About Med Tech Solutions
Med Tech Solutions (MTS) provides expert 24×7 user and application support to fulfill its mission to deliver innovative technology that improves our clients’ ability to provide patient care and support healthcare providers. MTS offers reliable healthcare Cloud computing services with multiple layers of redundancy made possible through two data centers located in Los Angeles and New Jersey, Managed HIT and security and compliance services, solutions designed to help streamline and optimize medical practice operations, and a patient engagement platform powered by CuragoHealth.

MTS is headquartered in Valencia, California, with regional offices in Silverton, Oregon, St. Louis, Missouri, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Morristown, New Jersey, and a dedicated workforce throughout the United States.

For more information about Med Tech Solutions, visit: www.medtechsolutions.com 

Contact: Gary Jacobs, Med Tech Solutions | Marketing
Tel (626) 782-6416 | Email [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5d8933c-c698-400e-92a4-c9d9133503e3

