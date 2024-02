VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”) announces that effective February 14, 2024, the Company is changing its corporate identity and rebranding as “GABO MINING LTD.” and will start trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GAB”.