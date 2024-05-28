NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, today announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of US equity markets on Monday, July 1, according to a preliminary list of additions posted Friday, May 24.