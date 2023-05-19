NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today it will participate in the upcoming 23rd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference.

23rd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

The Conference will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel May 24-25, 2023

MFIN management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 24 from 8:15 a.m. until 8:55 a.m. PT

MFIN management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your B. Riley representative or Medallion Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@medallion.com and (212) 328-2176.

