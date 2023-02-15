NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan products and services through fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its 2022 fourth quarter and full-year results for the year ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held the next morning on Thursday, February 23 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Dial-in numbers: (877) 407-0789 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8562 (international)

Live webcast: Link to Webcast of 4Q22 Earnings Call

The replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, March 2 by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (international), passcode 1373 6324. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter’s results are announced.

INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts after its earnings conference call. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact investorrelations@medallion.com or (212) 328-2176.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

