VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEDBRIGHT AI INVESTMENTS INC. (CSE: MBAI; OTCQB: MBAIF; FSE: 1V7) (“MedBright” or the “Company”) announces that it has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTC Markets”) to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares traded on the OTCQB market (operated by OTC Markets).
