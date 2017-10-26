MedDay Sponsors Satellite Symposium Today and Presents Additional Data on MD1003 in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Meeting

Paris, France, 26 October 2017 – MedDay, a pioneering pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of nervous system disorders, announces it is sponsoring a satellite symposium at the 7th joint ECTRIMS – ACTRIMS meeting, 25-28 October 2017, in Paris, France. The symposium “New horizons in progressive multiple sclerosis” is being held at 07:45 – 08:45 CET today in Hall D (Room Amphi Bordeaux) and will be chaired by Dr. Jack Antel (Canada) and Dr. Don Mahad (UK). The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

The presentations during the satellite symposium are:

Introduction (07:45 – 07:50)

New classification and challenges in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) B.A. Cree, San Francisco, US (07:50 – 08:05)

Update on mechanisms involved in neuronal degeneration M. Kerschensteiner, Munich, DE (08:05 – 08:15)

Innovation in progressive MS: the metabolic approach O. Gout, Paris, FR (08 :15 – 08:25)

Rehabilitation in progressive MS: from evaluation to treatment M. Haupts, Isselburg-Anholt, DE ( 08:25 – 08:35)

Q&A and closure of the meeting (08:35 – 08:45)

“MD1003 has the potential to be one of the first treatments for progressive multiple sclerosis in Europe after demonstrating efficacy and safety in patients with primary and secondary progressive MS,” said Frédéric Sedel, MedDay’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “We continue to see encouraging additional data for MD1003 following the successful Phase III study results from the MS-SPI trial, and we remain committed to improving the lives of patients by tackling the unmet medical need in progressive MS and other central nervous system disorders.”

In addition, Dr. Douglas Arnold will present today at 14:00 – 15:30 in an oral presentation, entitled: “MD1003 in progressive multiple sclerosis: 24-Month brain MRI results of the MS-SPI Trial”. The presentation will discuss 24-month MRI volumetric data from the MS-SPI trial, which reveals a decrease in whole brain and grey matter volumes in the MD1003 arm compared to placebo. In addition, a decrease in these volumes was also observed in the placebo group that switched to MD1003. No differences between groups were observed at month 24. Overall, these results are consistent with a pseudo-atrophy phenomenon linked to a decrease in brain water volume following the initiation of treatment with MD1003. This supports the expected mechanism of action of MD1003 leading to increased energy metabolism.

MedDay is also presenting new supporting clinical data, via several posters, of MD1003 for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis at the meeting.

MD1003, a formulation of high dose Pharmaceutical grade Biotin (hdPB) is currently being evaluated in a large-scale clinical trial, the SPI2 study, to confirm the efficacy of MD1003 in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. The drug is already available in some European countries under early-access programs.

About MD1003

MedDay’s lead product, MD1003, is a patented formulation of high dose Pharmaceutical grade Biotin (hdPB) which is developed for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and in other demyelinating diseases. MD1003 has already shown efficacy in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. MD1003 has a unique mode of action which potentially acts on two targets related to progressive MS: (1) it activates the Krebs cycle, the main route for energy production that protects against axonal degeneration and (2) it activates acetyl-CoA carboxylases (ACC1 and ACC2), the rate-limiting enzymes in the synthesis of fatty acids required for myelin repair.

In April 2015, results from a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, the MS-SPI study, showed that MD1003 successfully met its primary endpoint and demonstrated efficacy and safety in the treatment of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. The data was published in the Multiple Sclerosis Journal.

Additional data from the study showed that patients demonstrated an improvement of Clinical Global Impression of change evaluated by both the physician and the patient at 12 months. MedDay has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application for MD1003 to the European Medicines Agency and it is currently under evaluation.

MD1003 is currently being evaluated in a large-scale clinical trial, the SPI2 study, to confirm the efficacy of MD1003 in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. The drug is already available in some European countries under early-access programs.

About MedDay

MedDay is an international pioneering pharmaceutical company targeting brain metabolism to treat nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2011 by Frédéric Sedel, MD, PhD (Chief Executive Officer), a leading neurologist and neuroscientist; and Guillaume Brion, MD (Chief Operating Officer), who has 25 years of experience in drug development and clinical research in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company’s lead product MD1003 is a formulation of high dose Pharmaceutical grade Biotin (hdPB) developed for progressive multiple sclerosis and other demyelinating diseases. The R&D pipeline also includes MD1103 in autism spectrum disorders and MD1105 in Alzheimer’s disease.

MedDay explores brain metabolic pathways through its metabolomics research platform, SPECMET, which supports the discovery of additional pipeline assets. SPECMET screens cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from patients with various Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders to identify the disrupted metabolic pathways. Compounds that are known to affect these metabolic pathways are then identified and further developed. SPECMET was developed in collaboration with the Commissariat à la l’Energie Atomique (CEA) and in March 2017, MedDay acquired the health division of Profilomic SA, an innovative company formed out of the CEA in 2010, which significantly strengthened MedDay’s research capabilities as the company aims to expand its pipeline.

MedDay is well funded by investors including Sofinnova Partners, InnoBio, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners and Bpifrance Large Venture. MedDay is headquartered in Paris, with offices in Maidenhead (England), Boston (USA) and Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany).

For more information, please see: www.medday-pharma.com. Follow us on Twitter: @MedDayPharm.

