MedDay to Participate in the 7th Joint ECTRIMS – ACTRIMS Meeting in Paris, France

Sponsors a satellite symposium: ‘New horizons in progressive multiple sclerosis’

Oral presentation of 24-month MRI data from MS-SPI trial for lead candidate, MD1003, for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis

Exhibiting at Booth D30

Poster presentations of additional data for MD1003



Paris, France, 18 October 2017 – MedDay, a pioneering pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of nervous system disorders, today announces that it will be participating in the 7th Joint European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) – Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) meeting, to be held from 25-28 October 2017 in Paris, France.

MedDay’s activities at the ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS meeting:

Satellite Symposium – “New horizons in progressive multiple sclerosis”

Sponsored by MedDay Pharmaceuticals

Date: 26 October 2017

Venue: Hall D – Room Amphi Bordeaux

Time: 07:45 – 08:45

Chairs: J. Antel, Montreal, Canada; D.J. Mahad, Edinburgh, UK

Oral presentation – “MD1003 in progressive multiple sclerosis: 24-Month brain MRI results of the MS-SPI trial”

Session Title: Parallel Session 6 – Therapeutic perspectives in progressive MS

Session Date: 26 October 2017

Venue: Hall A

Session Time: 14:00-15:30

Authors: D. Arnold, J.-P. Ranjeva, J. Pelletier, C. Barrilot, B. Jean, D. Galanaud, L. Pierot, G. Edan, P. Clavelou, F. Sedel, A. Tourbah, I. Berry

Poster presentation – P786 – “Effect of MD1003 (High-Dose Biotin) for the treatment of progressive MS: 36-month follow-up data” S. Vukusic, J. De Seze, G. Edan, T. Moreau, B. Brochet, R. Lasser, A. Tourbah

Session Title: Poster Session 1

Session Date: 26 October 2017

Presenting Time: 15:30-17:00

Poster presentation – P787 – “Effect of MD1003 (High-Dose Biotin) in spinal progressive multiple sclerosis (MS-SPI): subgroup analyses” D.-A. Laplaud, O. Gout, P. Clavelou, J. Pelletier, F. Sedel, A. Tourbah

Session Title: Poster Session 1

Session Date: 26 October 2017

Presenting Time: 15:30-17:00

e-Poster – EP1776 – “MD1003 (High-Dose Biotin) for the Treatment of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis: Baseline Data and Results from a Cohort of Patients included in an Early Access Program”

e-Poster – EP1780 – “Effect of MD1003 (High-Dose Biotin) in Spinal Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS-SPI): EDSS Sub-scores”

Exhibition booth

The management team from MedDay will be in attendance and available at Booth D30.

Full session details and data presentation listings for ECTRIMS 2017 Congress can be found at: https://www.ectrims-congress.eu/2017.html

About MD1003

MedDay’s lead product, MD1003, is a patented formulation of high dose Pharmaceutical grade Biotin (hdPB) which is being developed for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and other demyelinating diseases. MD1003 has already shown efficacy in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. MD1003 has a unique mode of action which potentially acts on two targets related to progressive MS: (1) it activates the Krebs cycle, the main route for energy production that protects against axonal degeneration and (2) it activates acetyl-CoA carboxylases (ACC1 and ACC2), the rate-limiting enzymes in the synthesis of fatty acids required for myelin repair.

In April 2015, results from a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, the MS-SPI study, showed that MD1003 successfully met its primary endpoint and demonstrated efficacy and safety in the treatment of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. The data was published in the Multiple Sclerosis Journal.

Additional data from the study showed that patients demonstrated an improvement of Clinical Global Impression of change evaluated by both the physician and the patient at 12 months. MedDay has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application for MD1003 to the European Medicines Agency and it is currently under evaluation.

MD1003 is currently being evaluated in a large-scale clinical trial, the SPI2 study, to confirm the efficacy of MD1003 in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. The drug is already available in some European countries under early-access programs.

About MedDay

MedDay is an international pioneering pharmaceutical company targeting brain metabolism to treat nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2011 by Frédéric Sedel, MD, PhD (Chief Executive Officer), a leading neurologist and neuroscientist; and Guillaume Brion, MD (Chief Operating Officer), who has 25 years of experience in drug development and clinical research in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company’s lead product MD1003 is a formulation of high dose Pharmaceutical grade Biotin (hdPB) developed for progressive multiple sclerosis and other demyelinating diseases. The R&D pipeline also includes MD1103 in autism spectrum disorders and MD1105 in Alzheimer’s disease.

MedDay explores brain metabolic pathways through its metabolomics research platform, SPECMET, which supports the discovery of additional pipeline assets. SPECMET screens cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from patients with various Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders to identify the disrupted metabolic pathways. Compounds that are known to affect these metabolic pathways are then identified and further developed. SPECMET was developed in collaboration with the Commissariat à la l’Energie Atomique (CEA) and in March 2017, MedDay acquired the health division of Profilomic SA, an innovative company formed out of the CEA in 2010, which significantly strengthened MedDay’s research capabilities as the company aims to expand its pipeline.

MedDay is well funded by investors including Sofinnova Partners, InnoBio, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners and Bpifrance Large Venture. MedDay is headquartered in Paris, with offices in Maidenhead (England), Boston (USA) and Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany).

For more information, please see: www.medday-pharma.com. Follow us on Twitter: @MedDayPharm.

