Medela Introduces New Pump In Style Hands-free Breast Pump Medela’s Pump In Style Hands-Free double electric breast pump helps busy moms pump 11.8% more milk without compromising on pumping performance. The anatomically designed collection cups are separate from the pump, discreet and fit comfortably in most nursing bras. The combination of 105° angled breast shields, 2-Phase Expression® technology, and Maxflow™ technology with a stronger vacuum makes Medela’s Pump In Style Hands-Free the ultimate solution in hands-free pumping.

Pump In Style Hands-free breast pump combines comfort with portability & hospital performance Pump In Style Hands-free is Medela’s most powerful hands-free breast pump that delivers trusted hospital performance and comfort. The intuitive pump motor is separate from the lightweight, anatomically-designed hands-free cups, which have only three parts to clean and can be worn discreetly and comfortably under a nursing bra.

McHenry, IL, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medela, the most trusted breast pump brand1, announced today that the Pump In Style is now available with the Hands-free Collection Cups. Customer demand drove the perfect pairing, as they wanted to use the award-winning Hands-free Collection Cups with the trusted performance of the Pump In Style.

“When we first introduced our Hands-free Collection Cups with Freestyle earlier this year, moms in the USA let us know that they wanted to use it with their Pump In Style,” explains Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela. “The Pump In Style has supported millions of breastfeeding families over the years, and we are excited for momentum to continue by giving moms the freedom to pump when and how they choose with our best-selling pump.”

For nearly 30 years, the Pump In Style has helped millions of families continue to provide breast milk to their babies when they return to work. As the needs of breastfeeding families evolved, so did the Pump In Style, providing portability and discretion, combined with Medela’s patented Two-Phase Expression® technology that mimics a baby’s natural sucking rhythm. Today, the Pump In Style remains a constant in the Medela portfolio that is made for moms by parents, and is sourced, designed, assembled, and supported by the local, passionate employees at Medela’s Americas headquarters in McHenry, Illinois.

“Medela’s commitment to breastfeeding families in the USA goes beyond quality products, it includes advocating for better support for breastfeeding families in the workplace,” explains Jeff Castillo, executive vice president of the Americas at Medela. “While we remain committed to finding ways to ensure that families have access to the breastfeeding support needed to provide their baby with breast milk for as long as they choose, the Pump In Style remains the choice of millions and we’re excited to support our customers with a product designed, assembled, and supported in the USA.”

When the cups are connected to the Medela breast pump2, they create an exceptional hands-free pumping experience that includes Medela’s proven technology that removes up to 11.8% more breast milk than traditional breast pump shields3. As one of the most lightweight sets on the market4, the Collection Cups are designed with three pieces for quick and easy cleaning and hold five ounces (150 mL) per cup. The Collection Cups have received international design acclaim, earning awards from iF Design Awards and Red Dot, as well as regional recognition from the National Parenting Product Awards, among others.

Paired with the Cups, the Pump In Style motor has also been updated with stronger vacuum, as a direct response to customer feedback. Additionally, they’ve optimized cycle rates for added comfort, allowing the breast time to rest and recover, to ensure pumping moms can continue to provide breast milk to their babies for as long as they choose.

To ensure that all moms have access to support their breastfeeding journey, the new Pump In Style Hands-free breast pump is now available online at Medela.us, as well as Amazon, and expanding to other retailers nationwide later this year. The Pump In Style Hands-free breast pump is also available now through major medical suppliers that accept insurance, including Aeroflow, Acceleron, Breastpumps.com, Byram Healthcare, Edgepark, Pumping Essentials, 1NaturalWay, and InsuranceCoveredBreastPumps.com. Families who qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Woman, Infants, and Children (WIC) will continue to have the benefits of the traditional Pump In Style.

In honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month and Black Breastfeeding Week in August, Medela will gift five lucky US winners the new Pump In Style Hands-free breast pump on August 25. Follow Medela on Instagram to enter.

Learn more about the Pump In Style Hands-free at https://medela.us/breastfeeding.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior, and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients, and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying, and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

*Only 76 grams (0.16 pounds) per collection cup

**Medela sales data, 2022

1Voted most trusted breast pump brand by United States and Canadian shoppers based on the 2023 BrandSpark® American and Canadian Trust Studies

2 The Hands-free Collection Cups are currently not compatible with the Symphony® or Sonata® breast pumps.

3 Kent JC et al. Breastfeed Med. 2008; 3(1):11–19

4 Each cup weighs 2.7 ounces

Medela wordmark and logo, Pump in Style and Two-Phase Expression are registered in the U.S. Trademark Office. MaxFlow is a trademark of Medela. 2023 © Medela

